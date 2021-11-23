Breezy winds will start to decrease this evening mostly clear skies and another chilly night ahead with lows in the 20’s and 30’s. Tomorrow is mostly sunny and temperatures are a little warmer in the mid to upper 40’louds move back in Wednesday night more chilly overnight lows in the low to mid 30’s. Thanksgiving Day could bring a few showers through the Yakima Valley and mostly dry in the Tri-Cities rain chances increase Thanksgiving evening temperatures a little warmer in the Mid to upper 40’s.
Be sure and check the mountain passes and be prepared for winter driving conditions.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
*IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact traffic.