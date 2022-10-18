Tonight, clear and cool with light winds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday more sunshine and above average temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Increasing clouds and gusty winds bring in an active weather system Friday with showers developing later in the PM hours. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday with low temperatures down to the freezing level in some areas. More scattered showers and breezy winds Saturday and Sunday. Snow levels drop Saturday night with a chance of light mountain snow above 4,000 ft.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Mostly Clear, Hazy... 39
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 74/38
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 72/44
Friday... Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Night Showers... 67/45
Saturday... Stray Showers, Partly Cloudy, Windy... 61/38
Sunday... AM Stray Shower, Breezy, Partly Cloudy.. 61/42
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 62/40
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Clear, Hazy... 40
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/39
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 74/41
Friday... Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Night Showers... 62/39
Saturday... Stray Showers, Partly Cloudy, Windy... 58/35
Sunday... Breezy, Partly Cloudy... 58/35
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 59/34
