Clear tonight with winds decreasing temperatures a bit warmer tonight near 40 degrees. Tomorrow sunny warm and calm winds highs mid to upper 70’s. Thursday looks to start sunny then get breezy and cloudy in the afternoon winds 7-15 gusts at 20 mph and high temperatures mid to upper 70’s.
With warm temperatures comes rapid snow melt so be aware of rising water levels of rivers and creeks. No flooding is in the forecast at this time however the water levels will be higher and rapid moving and cold. Be careful near rivers streams and creeks.