Tonight, clear with breezy to gusty winds in some areas. Winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-40 mph mainly in the Kittitas Valley. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
There is also a strong potential for scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning tonight in North East Oregon near La Grande and Central Mountains of Oregon Southern Blues and Strawberry Mountains-Central Blue Mountains, timing looks to be after 5 PM.
The rest of the week will gradually cool down to seasonal temperatures in the 80s and 90s and a warming trend will begin Sunday/Monday to the upper 90s and low 100s
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
* AFFECTED AREA...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Kittitas Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry, grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
Tri-Cities
Thursday...Sunny, Breezy, Seasonal... 88/58
Friday...Sunny and Nice...88/61
Saturday...Sunny and Warm... 93/61
Sunday...Sunny and Hot...98/65
Monday...Sunny and Hot...102/70
Tuesday...Sunny and Hot...102/70
Yakima
Thursday...Sunny, Breezy....84/55
Friday...Sunny...85/61
Saturday...Sunny & Warm...91/61
Sunday...Sunny and Hot...97/65
Monday...Sunny and Hot...100/68
Tuesday...Sunny and Hot...101/69
