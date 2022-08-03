Tonight, clear with breezy to gusty winds in some areas. Winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-40 mph mainly in the Kittitas Valley. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. 

There is also a strong potential for scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning tonight in North East Oregon near La Grande and Central Mountains of Oregon Southern Blues and Strawberry Mountains-Central Blue Mountains, timing looks to be after 5 PM. 

The rest of the week will gradually cool down to seasonal temperatures in the 80s and 90s and a warming trend will begin Sunday/Monday to the upper 90s and low 100s 

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING 
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY 

* AFFECTED AREA...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Kittitas Valley and Lower Columbia Basin. 
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will 
 create issues for fire control in dry, grassy areas. Fires may 
 spread rapidly. 
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. 
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. 
 Tri-Cities  

Thursday...Sunny, Breezy, Seasonal... 88/58 

Friday...Sunny and Nice...88/61 

Saturday...Sunny and Warm... 93/61 

Sunday...Sunny and Hot...98/65 

Monday...Sunny and Hot...102/70 

Tuesday...Sunny and Hot...102/70 

Yakima  

Thursday...Sunny, Breezy....84/55 

Friday...Sunny...85/61 

Saturday...Sunny & Warm...91/61 

Sunday...Sunny and Hot...97/65 

Monday...Sunny and Hot...100/68 

Tuesday...Sunny and Hot...101/69 

