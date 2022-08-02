Clear and breezy /windy tonight and cooler overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be especially gusty in Kittitas Valley 10-20 mph and gusts 30-40 mph... Fire danger remains VERY HIGH and a Red Flag has been issued through Wednesday night.
More Gusty winds in the forecast tomorrow 10-15 gusts up to 30 mph and daytime highs in the low to mid 90s.
The rest of the week will gradually cool down to seasonal temperatures in the 80s and 90s and a warming trend will begin Sunday/Monday to the upper 90s and low 100s
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
* AFFECTED AREA...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Kittitas Valley and the Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in
the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday....Hot... 99/65
Thursday...Sunny Seasonal... 91/60
Friday...Sunny and Nice...87/60
Saturday...Sunny and Warm... 94/62
Sunday...Sunny and Hot...97/66
Monday...Sunny and Hot...100/66
Yakima
Wednesday....Sunny...95/60
Thursday...Sunny....86/56
Friday...Sunny...86/59
Saturday...Sunny & Warm...92/62
Sunday...Sunny and Hot...96/65
Monday...Sunny and Hot...98/67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.