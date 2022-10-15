Clear night with light winds 5-10 mph and moderate smoke and haze. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.
Sunday funday will be sunny and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
This pattern will continue through the end of next week, when finally, we may have a chance of some much-needed rain!
Next Weekend: The blocking pattern is expected to finally budge bringing Fall-like weather conditions! A weather system will bring gusty winds and scattered showers late Friday into Saturday and cooler highs in the 60s next weekend!
Tri-Cities
Saturday Night... Light Winds, Hazy... 42
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/41
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/40
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/40
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 74/40
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 73/39
Yakima
Saturday Night... Light Winds, Hazy... 42
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/41
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/41
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/41
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/39
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 71/37
