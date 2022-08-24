Clear, calm warm night tonight low temps in the low to mid and upper 60s and light winds 5-8 mph.
Thursday and Friday sunny and hot with continued above average temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Heat relief on the way this weekend with daytime highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s. And lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Next week another warming trend on the way temperatures climb back to the mid to upper 90s and possible low 100s.
Tri-Cities
Thursday... Sunny and Hot... 96/69
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 96/64
Saturday... Mostly/Partly Sunny, Windy Cooler... 84/59
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 85/59
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 91/62
Yakima
Thursday... Sunny and Hot... 95/65
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 94/59
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Cooler... 83/56
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 85/57
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 89/62
