Clear and cold for the next few days. Lot's of daytime sunshine and little to no wind. There is an Air Stagnation advisory issued for the foothills of the Cascades including the cities of Yakima, Ellensburg, Cle Elum, Sunnyside, and Toppenish through Friday. No outdoor burning and limit use of wood burning heat sources. Fog develops in the valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. Warmer temperatures are on the way later in the week. Daytime temps gradually increase from 40's to 50's and hopefully 60's by weeks end. Overnight lots in the 20's and 30's.
