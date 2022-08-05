Tonight is mostly clear with light winds and temperatures overnight in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Smoke and haze will develop in isolated areas near active fires and could cause air quality issues for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and foothills of the Cascades and Blues.
The weekend calls for sunshine and gradual warming temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Smoke and haze are possible from local wildfires, be sure to monitor air quality if you are sensitive. Sunday will start a mini heatwave with temps hitting the mid to upper 90s and increasing to the low 100s Monday and Tuesday. A gradual down beginning Wednesday with temps back to the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tri-Cities
Saturday...Sunny and Warm... 91/60
Sunday...Sunny and Hot...98/64
Monday...Sunny and Hot...104/70
Tuesday...Sunny and Hot...101/69
Wednesday...Mostly Sunny...97/65
Yakima
Saturday...Sunny & Warm...90/62
Sunday...Sunny and Hot...96/65
Monday...Sunny and Hot...103/69
Tuesday...Hot Stray T-Storm after 11 PM...101/67
Wednesday...Mostly Sunny...96/62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.