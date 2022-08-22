Mostly clear skies tonight and strong gusty winds developing in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys 15-25 mph and gusts 30+ mph. Overnight lows in the 60s. Several fires started over the weekend and this morning due to major thunderstorms in the Blue and Palouse, these storms were producing 150 lightning strikes every 30 minutes fire crews responded to over 40 fires all started by lightning...again fire danger is extremely high in our region be firewise.
Tomorrow through the rest of the work week looks pretty calm and warm with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 90s and flirting with triple digits Wednesday & Thursday.
Heat relief on the way this weekend with daytime highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s.
Tri-Cities
Monday... PM Mostly Sunny/Clear... 97/68
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 96/65
Wednesday... Sunny and Hot... 100/68
Thursday... Sunny and Hot... 101/70
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 97/60
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Cooler... 88/57
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 89/57
Yakima
Monday... PM Mostly Sunny/Clear, Breezy... 94/63
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 94/65
Wednesday... Sunny and Hot... 96/62
Thursday... Sunny and Hot... 97/64
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 93/58
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Cooler... 86/53
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 87/55
