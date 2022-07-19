Clear skies and warm night, breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows in the in the 60s.
Wednesday the hottest day of the week high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley and NE Oregon 5-15 mph gusts up to 20 mph increasing in the evening 10-20 mph gusts up to 25 mph.
Hot again Thursday temperatures in the upper 90s. Slight cool off on Friday to the upper 80s and lower to mid 90s
This weekend will be sunny and warm with temperatures slightly above average for this time of year in the low to mid and upper 90s. Get ready for a hot week next week beginning Monday.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 100/65
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 99/64
Friday... Sunny... 94/63
Saturday... Sunny, ... 95/63
Sunday... Sunny, Hot... 96/66
Monday...Sunny, Hot... 99/65
Yakima
Wednesday...Sunny, Hot... 97/63
Thursday... Sunny... 96/62
Friday... Sunny... 92/61
Saturday... Sunny... 93/62
Sunday... Sunny, Breezy... 94/65
Monday Sunny, Hot...98/63
