Clear the Shelters: Benton Franklin Humane Society

KENNEWICK, Wash -

NBC is partnering with local animal shelters for 'Clear the Shelters' for the entire month of August.

Benton Franklin Humane Society is seeing the influx of people coming to make adoptions empty out some of their cages.

Executive Director of BFHS Autumn White says the amount have pets being adopted has been standard, but they have seen more people coming in during the week to adopt.

"We moved about 12 to 15 cats and dogs over the last weekend which is currently a standard adoption weekend, but we're seeing people coming in during the week," says White. "This has helped open up space for those animals who are waiting to come in. We do have a waitlist of about 100 animals."

The slight increase in adoptions has helped give more animals a chance to find their forever home, but there is still plenty more adoptions to be made.

White tells me the public is pretty understanding when it comes to turning away the pets being given to the shelter.

"Most people know that we are pretty full so putting them on a waitlist isn't too much of a surprise," say White. "We give them other alternatives through social media, recommend other shelters even give them what they need to foster their own pet essentially until we have room for it here at the shelter."

White tells me they offer whatever resources might be needed to help you keep your pet temporarily until the shelter has room to take it.

"What can we do to help you keep your pet? Do you need some food, do you need a vaccination, something in that line we can help you keep your pet as well," says White. "We want to give your pet the same amount of time for adoption as the ones we currently have in here."

White also mentions the animals in the shelter are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and come with an ID tag and a collar. Dogs come with a leash and cats come with a litter box.

White says, "The pets come with a sort of starter package to help you feel prepared to bring them home."

White says if you can't adopt, but still want to help, you can volunteer or make donations.

"Donations are always accepted especially right now for our free food bank or blankets and towels," says White. "The necessities that puppies and kittens go through daily."