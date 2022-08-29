TRI-CITIES, Wash. -

Little Lives Small Animal Rescue is the only type of small animal rescue in the Tri-Cities. They rescue birds, rodents and reptiles from abandonment and abuse.

Most people know where to go when they find a stray dog, but what about a stray sugar glider? Parrot? Chameleon?

Little Lives cares for almost any small exotic animal.

This is Little Lives first time participating in Clear the Shelters. So far they already have 17 animals rescued then adopted this month.

Little Lives volunteers say they hope joining Clear the Shelters will bring awareness that there are other animals, besides dogs, that need saving.

Lisa Ronning-Dickson, a Little Lives volunteer, says "You can't really take a chameleon to a dog and cat shelter. they're not going to be able to take care of them."

Since the Little Lives rescue doesn't have a physical shelter building, it relies on volunteers and fosters to care for the animals before adoption. All of the animals are kept at foster homes.

Once Little Lives rescues an animal, they make sure they are medically healthy before finding a foster. They make sure to educate the foster family so they know how to care for the animal before they are ready to be adopted.

If you choose an animal from Little Lives and you're not sure it fits into your family, they provide an foster to adopt program. This allows a trial period with the pet to see if it fits your lifestyle.

"We rely on people, we rely on donations," says Little Lives Board Member Rena Beck.

"We are 100% foster and donation based, so all of the donations we get goes towards medical help for our animals."

Ronning-Dickson says a lot of the small animals they care for are found dumped into the wild.

"Especially at the end of the fair, we have a lot of animals that are found in the local area and we have to try to catch them," says Ronning-Dickson.

She encourages people to reach out to Little Lives instead of dumping their pets because they will not survive in the wild.