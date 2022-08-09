PENDLETON, Ore. -
The month of August means it's time to help clear the shelters. Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter's (PAWS) goal is helping re-home the 407 cats and kittens current housed by the shelter.
Vice President, Shaindel Beers tells me the shelter is seeing an increase in animals since spay and neutering services were postponed during COVID.
As I walked through the shelter with Shaindel, it was clear the animals needed a place to call home forever.
I met with one of the 14 dogs the shelter is home to. Uno, a Pitbull that's been at the shelter for about 2 or 3 months. He loves to play and spend time outside.
Shaindel encourages people to check the shelter website before coming in to see animals for adoption. She tells me having all the information necessary can make the adoption process faster.
She tells me some people have returned to the shelter wanting to adopt another cat.
Nearly 70% of animals adoptions take place in the Portland are.
You find more information on the animals up for adoption, their ages and more by visiting the PAWS website.
