WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Animal shelters across the us are participating in clear the shelters for the month of August to help animals find a home.
"We firmly believe that every animal deserves a loving home and that is what we are here to facilitate." CEO of Blue Mountain Humane Society Amanda Wernert said.
Blue Mountain Humane Society is lowering adoption fees to fifteen-dollars during the month of august for adult dogs and cats.
"We will happily lower those adoption fees to make sure that they can get out into good homes and we've already started to see that happen." Wernert said.
Dog owners came back in Sunday to show the staff how the dog they adopted five months ago is doing.
Pet Owner, Krysten Campbell said, "We got to pick through some dogs and he's actually the first one we chose and it was it was instant, we fell in love with him instantly..."
According to Wernert part of the push to get pets adopted this month is getting past the stigma that animals from a shelter have something wrong with them.
Getting a pet from Blue Mountain Humane Society can be easier that getting one from a breeder since all the animals are vaccinated, micro chipped and spayed or neutered.
"You save a life and you really not only save a life you save two lives because you get a wonderful companion for your family and you open up a space here for another animal to come in and start looking for their forever homes," Wernert Said.
If you can't adopt an animal, donating your time or money can help the shelter find pets a home. You can apply to volunteer or adopt a pet online at bluemountainhumane.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.