YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months.
This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
Having the recent adoptions is great but Haga told me typically when an animal goes out, two more come in.
Since the Yakima Humane Society has been full, Haga told me many staff members have been getting threats from the public because they can't take any animals in, and sometimes people have even threatened to harm the animals they are trying to bring in, even though the shelter doesn't have room.
"It's stressful," said Haga. "Like everybody else you know most of the time we're understaffed, it's stressful because we know there are animals out there we can't help and so the frontline staff they see it every day you know, we have people that get very upset with them because we are not taking animals in. 'well you are a humane society you have to take everything in' we have to emphasize the word in our title is humane and that means if we do not have a space for them we cannot provide humane care."
Haga told me the animals who she sees come in the door desperately want a home and from her experience are very loving.
Along with every kennel being full, the Yakima Humane Society is trying to avoid parvo spreading to all its dogs.
Canine parvovirus or parvo is a virus that mainly affects dogs and is highly contagious spreading through feces.
According to the American Kennel Club, parvo causes an illness in a dog's stomach. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fever, weakness, and death.
Some dog breeds are more at risk of getting parvo like Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, German shepherds, and Labrador retrievers but all dogs can get parvo if exposed.
Right now the Yakima Humane Society is quarantining its small dog room for 14 days.
"Our small dog room right now is quarantined," said Haga. "So anything that is a puppy or small dog we can't bring in because A we don't have the space for it and B we can't subject them because we're assuming anything that comes through our door has not been vaccinated."
Parvo can withstand most household cleaning products but bleach and it can live in soil for up to 9 years.
The Yakima Humane Society still has plenty of cats and adult dogs that need adopting, you can see animals available HERE.
