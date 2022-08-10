WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Blue Mountain Humane Society hosted a How to Walk Your Dog event on August 9 with members of the Blue Zones project, all in the promotion of pet adoption.
During the training, people would interact with animals up for adoption from different backgrounds, including strays and surrenders. On top of the training and experience benefits for those in attendance, the animals also benefitted from the social interaction.
The Blue Zones project says it is dedicated to making people more productive citizens, with companionship playing a large part.
"Absolutely the hope is that perhaps some of the folks today do fall in love with the animals that they interact with and provide them with that home that they so richly deserve," said Amanda Wernert, the CEO of the Blue Mountain Humane Society.
