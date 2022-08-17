BENTON CITY, Wash. - The Pit Bull Pen in Benton City is overflowing with dogs and is participating in Clear the Shelters in efforts to get some of their dogs adopted out.
Trish Trickit the Executive Director of the Pit Bull Pen said they've had a larger number of surrenders this year because of unexpected deaths or medical issues. They also have a lot of strays and dogs coming in from other shelters. Right now, the pen has over 80 dogs under their care, which is double their capacity.
Trickit said sometimes it can be hard to adopt out their Pit Bulls because of the stigma around the breed.
"They're not scary, they're chickens, they're big lovable, fat-headed babies," Trickit said.
Her mission is to educate people about Pit Bulls and rehabilitate the dogs she sees.
"When they are properly treated, raised in loving, responsible homes, or rehabilitated they're really good dogs," she said.
Trickit said movies often portray Pit Bulls as monsters, when that's not the case. This misconception has even led some cities to have a Pit Bull ban in their area. Kennewick, Pasco and Yakima were all among cities that used to prohibit owning a Pit Bull in city limits until recent years.
Trickit said people also often get in over their heads when adopting a Pit Bull because they can't match their energy level or give them the attention they need. That's why when someone adopts a dog from the Pit Bull Pen, they become a part of their family.
"We follow up forever," Trickit said.
She said when a dog has an issue they like to learn about it and help them get through it rather than see that dog back in their shelter.
"We just want our dogs to be safe and loved and well cared for," she said.
For the Clear the Shelter event, Trickit said she'd like to see at least 40 dogs get adopted but it would be great if they could all find homes.
Throughout the month of August, they've reduced their adoption fees $100. All dogs have their necessary shots and have been trained. Dogs with behavioral issues even go to Coyote Ridge Correctional facility to be trained and fostered by prisoners until their ready to be adopted. The pen also works with other trainers to make sure their dogs' needs are met.
All dogs go live on the pen's website two weeks before they're ready to be adopted. Once you see a dog you live online you can fill out an application and start the adoption process there.
You can see what dogs are up for adoption or sign up to volunteer on the Pit Bull Pen's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.