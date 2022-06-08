Mostly cloudy this morning becoming partly cloudy by midday. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the 80s.
This weekend has the potential for an atmospheric river event... Basically, that's a front with significant Pacific moisture associated with it. Models are showing rainfall amounts between .10-.50" in the lowlands and .75-1.5" in the mountains. This along with mountain snowmelt could lead to flooding concerns for rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Cascades and Blues. Instability looks to be strong enough for a few thunderstorms in the Columbia Basin into the Blues. Any storm that does develop will be capable of gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Highs in the upper 70s-near 80. Showers ending early Sunday morning then windy (gusts 30-40 MPH) and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
High pressure returns Monday, but it will remain a bit windy with highs in the low-mid 70s. Sunny and warmer next Tuesday with highs near 80.
