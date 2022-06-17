Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight, best chance for rain will be in the Cascades/Blues and foothills of both of those regions with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.
Southeast Washington and northeast Oregon could see thunderstorms throughout the morning on Saturday. Central and eastern Washington will see a chance of thunderstorms during the day Saturday. These T-Storms will move northeast on Sunday out of our area. Any thunderstorms that do develop could produce brief heavy downpours, strong winds and small hail.
Father’s Day/ Juneteenth will be slightly cooler and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s
Next week looks to be dry and warmer with daytime temperatures heading back to the 80s!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.