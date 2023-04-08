Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and dry with light winds and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Easter Sunday look for increasing clouds with a chance of showers mainly after 11 AM. Showers likely Sunday night with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
More rain and wind for Monday and cooler temperatures beginning Tuesday.
Special Note: Sunday’s snow levels climbing to 8,000-9,500 ft with 1-3" of rain possible in the Cascades and .5-1.5" in the Blues. This will lead to snow melt and rising water levels for rivers, streams and creeks flowing out of the mountains. At this time, we are not expecting any flooding, however some rivers and streams may reach the Action Stage. We will keep a close eye on river levels over the next several days.
Tri-Cities
Saturday Night... Partly Cloudy... 44
Sunday... Partly/Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 68/52
Monday... Scattered Showers, Windy... 69/43
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Windy... 60/38
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 57/35
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 60/37
Yakima
Saturday night... Partly Cloudy... 39
Sunday... Partly/Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 62/46
Monday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 60/34
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 56/30
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 55/30
Thursday.... Mostly Sunny... 59/32
