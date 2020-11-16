Cloudy skies tonight for most of the region Tri-Cities will mainly be dry tonight and a slight chance of rain in Yakima and the Yakima Valley. Chance of rain showers tomorrow morning in Yakima with daytime highs in the50’s. Dry for Tri-Cities to start winds pick up in the afternoon 5-10 mph gusts up to 20 mph and temps in the upper 50’s. Chance of rain Tuesday night for both Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Wind Advisory... 10 PM Today - 4 PM Tuesday Blue Mountain Foothills
Winds 25-35 mph Gusts 40-50 mph
Possible down limbs, and spotty power outages
Driving high profile vehicles difficult
Secure Loose Items
Cities of impact are: Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Dayton, Waitsburg, Walla Walla, Fossil, Dufur, Maupin, Moro