Cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog developing in the Columbia Basin low temperatures in the 30’s. Expect morning fog and cloudy skies Thanksgiving Day daytime highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Showers possible in the evening with lows in the 40’s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain for the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys. Temperatures warm slightly on Saturday with highs in the 50’s. Snow is expected on Snoqualmie Pass Tonight changing to rain and patchy fog overnight into Thanksgiving morning. Expect more mountains showers and fog throughout the weekend.
Be sure and check the mountain passes and be prepared for winter driving conditions.