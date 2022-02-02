Cloudy skies tonight and a slight chance of showers or rain/mix for the Columbia Basin, overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. A Winter weather advisory has been issued for the Blue Mountains tonight through tomorrow morning where we will see accumulations of 5 to 8” of snow which could impact travel delays or closures on I-84. Tomorrow partly sunny and warmer temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Friday night a cold front and some potential for some light rain, rain/snow mix will little to no accumulation and lows in the 20s and 30s. If you need sunshine then get ready for the weekend, mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Low clouds and fog will move back into our region next week.
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Today 4 PM-Thursday 9 AM
- 5-8"
- Expect Delays or Closures on I-84
- Check Pass Reports
Snowfall Forecast Elsewhere... Afternoon-Tomorrow
- Cascade Passes: 3-8"
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Kittitas Valley (tonight): Trace
- Yakima Valley/Columbia Basin (tonight): Maybe a few Flurries
- Foothills/Pendleton-Walla Walla (after 9 pm): Less than 1/2"
- Dayton-Pullman (tonight-tomorrow am): 1-3"
- Spokane: 1" or less