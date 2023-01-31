Mostly cloudy tonight with chilly overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A slight chance of stray flurries for the foothills of the Blues/ Walla Walla. Strong gusty winds in the Grande Ronde Valley 45-55 MPH gusts impacting I-84 in the La Grande area tonight through tomorrow. 

Mostly cloudy and overcast Wednesday – Friday with temperatures gradually climbing back to normal by the end of the week. 

Our next weather maker arrives Friday with a slight chance of lowland snow or rain/mix mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday in the lower elevations. More mountain snow showers Friday through Sunday. 

Tri-Cities  

Tuesday Night...  Mostly Cloudy, Chilly ... 27  

Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 39/24  

Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 40/27 

Friday... Mostly Cloudy... 47/32 

Saturday... Partly Cloudy, Chance of PM Rain... 50/34 

Sunday... Cloudy, PM Showers... 48/32 

Yakima  

Tuesday Night...  Mostly Cloudy, Chilly ... 24  

Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 37/23  

Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 40/25 

Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray AM Flurry... 45/28  

Saturday... Partly Cloudy, PM Rain... 47/31  

Sunday... Cloudy, PM Showers... 45/29 

 