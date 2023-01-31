Mostly cloudy tonight with chilly overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A slight chance of stray flurries for the foothills of the Blues/ Walla Walla. Strong gusty winds in the Grande Ronde Valley 45-55 MPH gusts impacting I-84 in the La Grande area tonight through tomorrow.
Mostly cloudy and overcast Wednesday – Friday with temperatures gradually climbing back to normal by the end of the week.
Our next weather maker arrives Friday with a slight chance of lowland snow or rain/mix mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday in the lower elevations. More mountain snow showers Friday through Sunday.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Chilly ... 27
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 39/24
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 40/27
Friday... Mostly Cloudy... 47/32
Saturday... Partly Cloudy, Chance of PM Rain... 50/34
Sunday... Cloudy, PM Showers... 48/32
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Chilly ... 24
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 37/23
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 40/25
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray AM Flurry... 45/28
Saturday... Partly Cloudy, PM Rain... 47/31
Sunday... Cloudy, PM Showers... 45/29
