Increasing clouds tonight light breezy winds and lows in the 30s and 40s. Friday looks to be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. The Cascades have a chance of rain changing to snow overnight as the snow levels drop from 5400’ to 4800’ after midnight with little to no accumulation expected. The weekend will be dry in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Next week weather will be mild and temperatures will be slightly above normal in the 60’s and 70s and low temperatures staying above freezing.
Cloudy Night And Warmer Temperatures For The Weekend
