Mostly Cloudy tonight with breezy winds in the Kittitas Valley warm temperatures overnight in the low to mid and upper 50s.
Thursday will start off sunny and dry with increasing afternoon clouds and a chance of scattered showers and warm temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Hit or miss showers Friday and breezy winds.
The weekend setup is looking to be stormy once again, on Saturday there is a good chance of strong thunderstorms in the area much like last weekend with heavy downpours, gusty winds (30-40 MPH), and lightning. Temperatures drop back into the 70s.
Monday mostly sunny and breezy temps remain in the low to mid 70s.
Special Note Hydrologic Outlook from the National Weather Service:
HEAVY RAINFALL THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY WITH RISING
STREAMS AND RIVERS...
Heavy rain is expected over the Cascades Thursday night through
early Saturday and then across the Blue Mountains and portions of
Eastern Oregon and Washington Saturday into Sunday.
The heaviest rain looks to occur Thursday night into early Friday
for the Washington Cascades, during the day Friday for the Oregon
Cascades and during the day Saturday over eastern Oregon, with a
second round on Sunday.
Rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.00 inches are expected across the
outlook area, with higher amounts possible over the mountains.
Rivers continue to run high across all of southeast Washington
and central and northeast Oregon due to the recent wet conditions.
This additional rainfall is expected to bring the Naches River
close to or over flood stage and bring rises on portions of the
Yakima River. Additionally, many rivers remain close to or above
bankfull and will continue to run fast and high.
Campers, hikers, and those planning outdoor activities should keep
advised of developing showers, and seek higher ground, if
necessary. Never camp along streams, rivers and creeks. Keep an
eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close
to the water's edge.
