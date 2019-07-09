Happy Tuesday everyone!
Clouds will start to increase this evening into tomorrow as a low pressure system moves across the state.
A few mountain showers are expected in the areas of the Blues and the east slopes of the Cascades.
Also a slight chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday into Thursday.
Temperatures today will stay in the mid to upper 80's.
Tuesday's highs: Tri-Cities 89°/64°, and Yakima 84°/62°.
Moving through the rest of week, it will be cloudier than normal.
With temperatures staying in the 80's and 90's all week.
Sunny and hitting upper 90's for the weekend.