Happy Tuesday everyone!

Clouds will start to increase this evening into tomorrow as a low pressure system moves across the state. 

A few mountain showers are expected in the areas of the Blues and the east slopes of the Cascades. 

Also a slight chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday into Thursday. 

Temperatures today will stay in the mid to upper 80's.

Tuesday's highs: Tri-Cities 89°/64°, and Yakima 84°/62°. 

Moving through the rest of week, it will be cloudier than normal.  

With temperatures staying in the 80's and 90's all week.

Sunny and hitting upper 90's for the weekend. 

