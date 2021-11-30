Cloudy warm and windy tonight. Winds will begin the decrease overnight with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s and could break a few records tonight. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with more record-breaking high and low temperatures. High's tomorrow will climb into the upper 60s near 70 degrees! The cooldown begins Thursday as temps drop back into the 50s and back to the 40s by Friday. Patchy fog will develop Friday and a few stray showers are possible on Saturday.
The jet stream remains along the Washington Canadian border and has tapped into another atmospheric river event keeping the risk of floods and landslides high on the Westside. This is the 3rd atmospheric river event in a row so floods watches and advisories are in place from Bellingham to Everett and for the Olympic peninsula.