Partly cloudy tonight with strong gusty winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Chilly tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Tomorrow we get a little break between systems and should see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60’s to low 70’s. Another weak system drops in Thursday bringing breezy winds and a slight chance of showers for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin however most of the showers will be isolated to the mountains. Get ready for a beautiful fall weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s.
Cloudy Windy Night Ahead... Little Break Tomorrow Between Systems
