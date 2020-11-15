Benton County Sheriff's Office Investigating Rollover Accident in Finley

FINLEY, WA-
Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a UTV rollover accident. Deputies responded at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning on Bryson Brown Rd.
According to Benton County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived, a 34-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.
The other passengers, a 42-year-old male and two females, ages 17 and 28, had minor injuries.
The driver, who was 30 years old, was not injured and booked into jail on an investigative hold for vehicular homicide.
This investigation is still underway.