Areas of dense freezing fog this morning, especially from the Columbia Basin into the foothills of Washington and Oregon. Partly cloudy this afternoon and cooler. Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s.
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY...Until 10 AM
- WA Columbia Basin and Foothills (Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties)
- Visibility at or below 1/2 mile at times
- Icy spots on roads
- Drive carefully and use low headlight beams
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY - Until Saturday 11 AM
- Decreasing Air Quality
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit use of fireplaces/wood stoves (unless it's your only source of heat)
The strong upper-level ridge is here to stay and will continue to air stagnation (poor air quality), areas of fog, freezing fog and low clouds. Highs in the mid 30s-upper 30s through the weekend. However, if low clouds and fog are slow to burn off, temperatures will be cooler in those areas.
Models are still showing a weak system snicking over the Cascades early Sunday morning with a little moisture. If that does happen, we could see a few snowflakes with the best chance along the east slopes - No Accumulation! Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s.
Patchy morning fog Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Models are showing a slightly stronger system next Wednesday with mountain snow, lower elevation rain showers and breezy winds.