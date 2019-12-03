Areas of dense freezing fog this morning especially in the Kittitas Valley and foothills. Slow down, watch for icy spots and give yourself some extra time for the morning commute. The fog should lift by midday or early afternoon giving us mostly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s-low 30s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Areas of low clouds, fog and cold temperatures will continue through the end of the week with a flat ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest. The only exception will be in the mountains where they will likely remain above the surface based inversion. A weak disturbance will move through the ridge tomorrow morning with a slight chance for a few showers in the Cascades, east slopes and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. We could see some spotty freezing drizzle/rain early Wednesday morning , but any accumulation should be very light. Highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows near 30.
Dry Thursday and most of Friday with areas of low clouds and fog, highs near 40. A weak front will give us a chance for a few raindrops late Friday evening and showers on Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy and dry Sunday with weekend temperatures in the low-mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s-30s. Areas of low clouds and fog return on Monday with highs falling into the upper 30s and lows in the 20s.