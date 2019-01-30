Good Morning,
Cloudy and cold today with patchy freezing this morning. Temperatures this morning in the mid 20s-near 30, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s.
High pressure will hang around for one more day with cold and gray skies through Thursday. A frontal system will spread rain across the region on Friday. It may start as freezing rain along the east slopes and Kittitas Valley early Friday morning. Southerly winds ahead of the front should rise the snow levels to 3-5,000 ft, so the passes will be fine.
Series of disturbances will keep showers in the forecast through the weekend with highs in 40s. Cold air begins to spill into the northwest early next week with highs dropping into the 30s. A weak system could give us a few flurries Tuesday morning. Models are hinting a even colder air arriving after next Wednesday… Stay Tuned!
Monty