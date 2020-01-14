Scattered snow showers and flurries will continue through early afternoon with addition accumulation for most areas less than ½”. The exceptions would be… Foothills: ½”-2”, Cascades and Blues: 3-8”. Clearing skies this evening will set the stage for COLD temperatures tonight. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, mid 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 20s.
Coldest air this season… The modified Arctic air will continue to spill into the region today and when combined with clearing skies, we will see temperatures plummet into the single digits and teens. BRRRR!!! Clouds increase and winds become gusty tomorrow ahead of our next snow maker. Look for the flakes to start falling in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after 3-5pm Wednesday. Then spread east during the evening/night and ending Thursday morning. Here’s a look at potential snow accumulation…
Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 1-3”
Columbia Basin/Foothills: ½-1”
East Slopes: 3-5”
Cascades: 6-12”
Blues: 3-5”
A little ridging will provide us with quiet weather late Thursday-Friday as temperatures warm into the mid-upper 30s. We start the weekend off with a chance for snow or a wintry mix Saturday, highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s-near 30. High pressure build Sunday and early next week with dry weather and a warming trend, highs in the low-mid 40s.