Good Morning,
Brrrrr! It is ugly cold this morning with temperatures ranging from 2 to 16 degrees and wind chills this morning as cold as 12 degrees below zero! Mostly cloudy today, noon temperatures in the low-mid 20s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 20.
A small upper level low is currently sitting of the coast of Vancouver Island and is slowly drifting south. This low will rotate a little moisture into the area with a slight chance for a stray snow shower or flurry mainly over the mountains today and tomorrow. A "little" warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s, but that is still 20-25 degrees below average.
A storm system developing in the Pacific, off the coast of California, will be our next snow maker arriving overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning. As warmer moist air overruns the cold air we could also see a few pockets of freezing rain on Wednesday. Snowfall totals by Wednesday night…
Columbia Basin-Foothills
- 1 to 3"
Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, East Slopes
- 1 to 2"
Blues
- 3 to 6"
Mostly cloudy Thursday except for a few mountain snow showers. A weak disturbance could produce a few stray flurries or light snow showers Friday (no accumulation at this time). Highs warm into the mid 30s with lows near 20. Looking for sunshine this weekend with highs remaining well below seasonal averages.
Monty