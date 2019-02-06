Good Morning,
We are colder than Alaska this morning… Yuck! Early morning temperatures -4 to 15, cold sunshine will warm us to the low 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 20s (that's 20 degrees below average).
High pressure will keep us clear, cold and dry tonight. Lows dropping into the single digits and low teens with pockets of sub-zero temperatures by tomorrow morning. We start Thursday off with mostly sunny skies then increase the clouds by afternoon/evening ahead of our next frontal system.
The front for Friday will have limited moisture, but we could see 1/2 to 1" of accumulation with light snow starting mid-late morning. A series of weather systems will bring more snow to the region this weekend into early next week. These systems are still several days out and I will likely need to do some "fine tuning" as we get closer. Here's my "early" snow forecast…
Friday: 1/2 to 1"
Saturday: 1 to 3" (Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 2-6")
Sunday: 1 to 2"
Monday: 1 to 2"
Tuesday: 1 to 4"
Stay Warm!
Monty