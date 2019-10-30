Record cold this morning with temperatures ranging from 10-15... Yuck! Sunny and chilly this afternoon. Temps by noon in the mid 30s and afternoon highs near 40.
A cold ridge of high pressure will mostly sunny and dry with below average temperatures through Halloween, highs in the 40s and low in the teens-near 20. Temperatures slowly be moderating as we approach the weekend with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 20s. A weak front will give us some clouds Monday and a slight chance for a few stray showers in the mountains. Highs early next week will climb into the mid 50s and lows in the 30s.
Don't forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday night as we say goodbye to daylight saving at 2 am Sunday morning.