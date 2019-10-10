Bundle up… Record cold early this morning with temperatures in the low-mid 20s. We might even see a couple of upper teens - Brrr!!! Lots of sunshine and cool today. Noon temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
High pressure, clear skies and light winds will give us another cold night with lows in the mid 20s. However, it looks like our record lows will be safe because October 11, 2009 was a very cold day. Morning lows on that date were in the upper teens! Sunny and cool again Friday with highs in the mid 50s-near 60 and lows in the 20s.
A weak system will arrive this weekend with increasing clouds and a slight chance for a few stray showers mainly in the mountains. Partly sunny and dry early next week with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and lows in the mid-upper 30s.