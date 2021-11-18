Mostly cloudy with a few this morning and possibly a wintry mix. An increasing chance for cold rain showers this afternoon-tonight. The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys could see a little rain/snow mix overnight through Friday morning. Morning temperatures in the 30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
A Pacific weather system is currently sitting offshore with the warm front extending into northern OR. Moist air continues to overrun the region resulting in mainly cold rain with pockets of ice pellets and light flurries. As the warm front lifts north today snow levels will rise to above 3,500-4,000 ft, but the challenge will be how much cold air will be trapped in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. This will play a major role on the potential for any lowland snow accumulation overnight. Right now, the best chance for any accumulation will be in the Kittitas Valley, mountains, and along and north of Hwy 2.
Winter Weather Advisory... Today 4 PM-Friday 10 AM
- Stevens Pass: 4-9"
- Along and North of Hwy 2: 2-4"
- Spokane: 1-3"
Snowfall Accumulation (No Advisory) Today- Friday AM
- Snoqualmie: 1-3"
- White: 3-6"
- Kittitas Valley: Trace-2"
- Yakima Valley: Rain/Snow mix... No Accumulation
- Blues: 1-2"
The warm front will give us several chances for precipitation this morning mainly in the form of cold rain, but I can't rule out a little mix too. Chances increase this evening/night as the warm front passes the area. This will be followed by more showers and a wintry mix for the Kittitas Valley and possibly the upper Yakima Valley as the cold front and low tracks to our south. The upper-level trough should clear the area by midday or early afternoon taking any leftover showers with it. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s-low 30s.
High pressure builds into the region with clearing skies Friday night and this could lead to patchy late night-early morning fog and low clouds through Monday. A couple of weak disturbances will give us a slight chance for a stray shower on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the best chance will be in the mountains.