Sunny, cold and decreasing wind today... Morning temperatures in the 20s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
High pressure, clear skies and light winds will produce our coldest temperatures so far this fall with overnight/morning lows falling to record levels in the single digits-teens... BRRRR! A cold ridge of high pressure will provide us with sunshine and below average temperatures through Halloween with highs in the 40s and low in the teens-near 20. Temperatures slowly be moderating as we approach the weekend with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 20s. Don't forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday night as we say goodbye to daylight saving at 2 am Sunday morning.