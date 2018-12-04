Good Morning!
Patchy freezing fog and low clouds this morning with a little afternoon sun. Morning temperatures in the 20s-near 30, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s.
The blocking weather pattern continues in the Pacific with a split flow sending the jet stream north into AK and south to CA. This will allow a ridge to build and slowy push east into the Pacific Northwest over the next several days. Expect more widespread low clouds and freezing fog by Thursday and Friday. The airmass over us is cold and daytime highs will only be in the low-mid 30s and overnight lows in teens and 20s.
A weakening front will bring us a few flurries Saturday night with no accumulation. A stronger front arrives Sunday afternoon/evening. Warm air advection ahead of the front will likely result in rain/snow mix. Something to watch Sunday afternoon/evening… Cold air may still be trapped in the Columbia Basin and adjacent valeys Sunday, if this does occur we could see some pockets of freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid-upper 20s.
Monday morning we'll start off with a wintry mix (no accumulation), then change it to cold rain before drying out in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s-near 40.
Monty Webb, Meteorologist