Mostly cloudy and breezy winds decreasing overnight lows In the 20s and 30s and a 10-20% chance of showers. Mountain snow continues tonight with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Blues which could include small hail and heavy snow above 3500 feet accumulation of 9 to 16” of snow! Moving into Presidents day expect gusty winds and a chance of rain/snow mix in the Yakima & Columbia Basin mainly after 10 AM. Winds get cold and blustery Monday night through the region (15-25 mph) gusts of 30+ mph at times and temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s brrr. Tuesday Sunny and chilly with daytime highs in the upper 20s and low 30s and lows sinking into the single digits in some areas.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...
* WHAT...Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be impacted along I-84 and highway 204. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency.