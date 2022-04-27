COLLEGE PLACE, WA. - The city of College Place passed an ordinance this month to ban smoking and vaping at parks after a campaign from the Walla Walla Valley Blue Zones Project.
The special event permits are being updated to let people know their event has to be tobacco-free.
I spoke to the organization's policy advocate, Emily Brown, who says the team is trying to make the ordinance into social norm to create a safe space for kids at parks. This isn't something the city's police departments will be tracking down.
"The police don't have time to be writing people tickets for that...and that's okay because it's really about creating social norms that will be culturally enforced," explained Brown.
The Blue Zones Project team hope this will not only help the environment at parks, but help create that healthy space for the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.