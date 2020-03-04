RICHLAND, WA - The Columbia Basin Badger Club has cancelled its March 12th Forum due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We made the difficult decision to cancel on advice of the local public health officer and out of concern for the wellness and safety of our members and guests,” said Kirk Williamson, the club’s president.
The March Forum was on the topic of health care, entitled “Should the government guarantee basic health care to all citizens?” Williamson said it would have been an outstanding Forum with speakers representing contrasting viewpoints.
Anyone who has already made and paid for a reservation will have the option of a credit for the next Badger Forum or a refund.