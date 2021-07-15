Schedule:
8:00 AM - Park Opens
8:00 AM - Inboard Testing
8:50 AM - E-35 Hydroplane Heat 3
9:00 AM - H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Testing
11:00 AM - HAPO Over the River Air Show
12:00 PM - Atomic Screenprinting All Drivers Autograph Session
1:30 PM - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 and the National Electrical Contractors Association Vintage Heat 1
1:55 PM - Parr Lumber H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 1A
2:20 PM - Parr Lumber H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 1B
2:45 PM - Grand Prix World Hydroplane Heat 1
3:10 PM - E-350 Hydroplane Heat 4
3:15 PM - HAPO All Pilots Autograph Session at the Stage
3:35 PM - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 and the National Electrical Contractors Association Vintage 2 Heat 2
4:00 PM - Grand Prix Hydroplane Heat 2
4:25 PM - CO-Energy H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 2A
