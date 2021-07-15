Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE IN THE COLUMBIA GORGE, COLUMBIA BASIN TODAY... .Increasing westerly winds coupled with low relative humidities today will create critical fire weather conditions in the Columbia Basin, Columbia Gorge, and Central Oregon. The strongest winds are expected to redevelop in the mid to late afternoon and persist through this evening. While cooler temperatures today will cause relative humidity values to increase some, increased winds will negate any potential relief that may cause, especially considering how dry the fuels are with the drought and recent intense heat. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR640, OR641, WA641, WA643, WA645, AND WA675... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 645 Asotin County and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&