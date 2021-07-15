Schedule:

8:00 AM - Park Opens

8:00 AM - Inboard Testing

8:50 AM - E-35 Hydroplane Heat 3

9:00 AM - H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Testing

11:00 AM - HAPO Over the River Air Show

12:00 PM - Atomic Screenprinting All Drivers Autograph Session

1:30 PM - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 and the National Electrical Contractors Association Vintage Heat 1

1:55 PM - Parr Lumber H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 1A

2:20 PM - Parr Lumber H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 1B

2:45 PM - Grand Prix World Hydroplane Heat 1

3:10 PM - E-350 Hydroplane Heat 4

3:15 PM - HAPO All Pilots Autograph Session at the Stage

3:35 PM - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 and the National Electrical Contractors Association Vintage 2 Heat 2

4:00 PM - Grand Prix Hydroplane Heat 2

4:25 PM - CO-Energy H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 2A

4:55 PM - CO-Energy H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 2A

