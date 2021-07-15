Schedule: 

7:00 AM - Park Opens

7:00 AM - Church Service

7:30 AM - H1 Unlimited Testing/Open Testing (After H1)

9:20 AM - E-350 Hydroplane Heat 5

9:40 AM - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 and the National Electrical Contractors Association Vintage 2 Heat 3

10:00 AM - Opening Ceremonies

10:40 AM - Arizona Mobile Fleet H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 3A

11:00 AM - HAPO Over the River Air Show

01:35 AM - Arizona Mobile Fleet H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 3B

2:00 PM - Grand Prix World Hydroplane Heat 3

2:25 PM - The Truss Company H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 4A

2:50 PM - The Truss Company H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 4B

3:15 PM - E-350 Hydroplane Final

3:40 PM - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 and the National Electrical Contractors Association Vintage 2 Heat 4

4:05 PM - Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 598 & International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 Grand Prix World Thunder Cup

4:30 PM - HAPO H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Columbia Cup

Tags