Schedule:
7:00 AM - Park Opens
7:00 AM - Church Service
7:30 AM - H1 Unlimited Testing/Open Testing (After H1)
9:20 AM - E-350 Hydroplane Heat 5
9:40 AM - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 and the National Electrical Contractors Association Vintage 2 Heat 3
10:00 AM - Opening Ceremonies
10:40 AM - Arizona Mobile Fleet H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 3A
11:00 AM - HAPO Over the River Air Show
01:35 AM - Arizona Mobile Fleet H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 3B
2:00 PM - Grand Prix World Hydroplane Heat 3
2:25 PM - The Truss Company H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 4A
2:50 PM - The Truss Company H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 4B
3:15 PM - E-350 Hydroplane Final
3:40 PM - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 and the National Electrical Contractors Association Vintage 2 Heat 4
4:05 PM - Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 598 & International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 Grand Prix World Thunder Cup
4:30 PM - HAPO H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Columbia Cup