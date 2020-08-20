Good evening! A nice relief from the heat with more clouds in the sky today. Clouds will stick around for the majority of the evening before moving out for our Friday ahead. Temperatures cool into the 60s overnight.
An area of low pressure off of British Columbia continues to push in cooler air as we finish out the week. The low will send another disturbance into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow with showers in the Cascades and western WA/OR. The main impact for the rest of us will be winds.
We could see gusts of 25-35 mph by Friday afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s-mid 90s.
By the weekend, we'll bounce right back: blue skies, sunshine, and highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees Saturday. A small warming trend will kick in Sunday pushing us back into the low 90s and that same pattern hangs around for much of next week. Summer isn't through with us yet!