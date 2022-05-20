RICHLAND, Wash. - Lana McDowell, a 13-year-old Richland teen, was diagnosed with brain cancer this less than a year ago. The community is gathering together with a fundraiser for her this weekend.
This was the first time a tumor was found growing inside her head, which was immediately removed. In February of 2022, doctors found another tumor in the middle of her brain along with fluid.
Lana was sent to Seattle Children's Hospital this month and is currently going through chemotherapy. Her friends and family came together to try and make a difference.
Sam McPeek, family friend and BMX board member, says "My wife and I, we're friends with the McDowell's and we know them to be a family that is just serving our community with everything they have, they're heavily involved in schools and we thought that this was something that our BMX community could really get behind and show them that they have a whole community of people behind them."
The Columbia Basin BMX Track fundraiser is called Race for Lana, in hopes to raise enough money to help the family continue Lana's treatment.
All participants on Saturday will receive a t-shirt and get a chance to win a prize with the purchase of raffle tickets.
Lana's mom, Jodi McDowell shared a statement with me that says, "I want to give a huge thanks to the community for supporting our family through this diagnosis! We couldn't do this without all our friends, family and community support."
McPeek mentioned during the interview how Lana has two goals. One would be to use her make a wish to go to London and the other one would be to meet her favorite author, Bob Goff.
The race will take place tomorrow at the Columbia Basin BMX track in Richland. You can sign-up online anytime or at the event in-person from 3-4 p.m.
No experience is needed to race and all proceeds from this event will be going towards the family. The link to sign up on Facebook at the Columbia Basin BMX track's page or you can click here.
