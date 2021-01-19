RICHLAND, WA - Tumbleweeds owner, Keith Moon, is using his social media platforms to help partner and promote other local restaurants during this pandemic.
He says it’s an idea that started as a Small Business Saturday post aimed to help local businesses, but it ended up taking on a life of its own.
“It kinda just stirred up this positive energy… and I thought maybe we can use our platform to help these restaurants that are struggling, especially during Covid restrictions and stuff like that,” Moon said.
Every Sunday, the day Tumbleweeds is closed Moon shares on his social media pages about a local restaurant that could use a little help during these tough times.
“These people really, really need the additional business- if we can help them by supporting those businesses on the day that we are closed it doesn’t hurt us at all. In fact I think it helps, and our customers seem to be really responsive to that,” Moon told NBC Right Now.
For more information follow Tumbleweeds on Facebook and Instagram.